213 settlements in 18 border communities of Sumy region subject to evacuation – RMA

Over the past 24 hours, Russia carried out nearly 90 attacks on Sumy region. Ten civilians were injured, including a pregnant woman. Civilian evacuation is proceeding as planned.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov during a national telethon, according to Censor.NET.

Yesterday, seven people were injured in the Nedryhailiv community and three more in the Esman community as a result of Russian strikes.

"One of the injured is a pregnant woman. She has undergone surgery, her condition is stable, and fortunately, the child is not in danger. Wishing a speedy recovery to the mother-to-be," Hryhorov said.

Read more: Shaheds attacked Khmelnytsky region: civilian infrastructure damaged

According to him, 213 settlements across 18 communities are currently subject to evacuation.

"Evacuation is proceeding in a planned manner, in close coordination with local communities, the State Emergency Service, police, volunteers, and international partners. Humanitarian hubs and transit centers are operating to provide immediate assistance to those fleeing dangerous areas," Hryhorov stated.

Since the beginning of June, nearly 900 people have been evacuated, including 137 children. Over the past 24 hours, 21 more individuals were evacuated to safer areas.

"We remain in constant contact with the military – working 24/7, aware of their needs and providing support. We are strengthening anti-drone defenses and deploying mobile fire teams. Businesses, volunteers, and civil society are actively contributing to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the regional governor added.

Read more: Zelenskyy appoints Hryhorov as head of Sumy RSA (updated)