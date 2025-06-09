88 combat engagements recorded on front line, most intense - in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m., 88 combat engagements have been recorded on the front line since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Border settlements came under fire from Russian territory, including: Arkhypivka and Hremiach in Chernihiv region; Marchykhyna Buda, Bila Bereza, Ulanove, Velyka Pysarivka, Chuikivka, Pokrovka, Mariine, Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Turia, Malushyne, and Bobylivka in Sumy region. The area around Hremyach in Chernihiv region was hit by guided aerial bombs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Hlyboke.

In the Kupiansk direction, four Russian assaults have taken place since the beginning of the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy offensive operations near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kolisnykivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched four attacks near Lypove and toward Olhivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the enemy to advance near Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched eight attacks near Dyliivka, Yablunivka, and Toretsk. Two engagements are currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers have attempted 21 assaults since the beginning of the day, trying to push Ukrainian forces from their positions near Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Bohdanivka, Oleksiivka, Zelenyi Kut, Andriivka, and toward Muravka. Defense Forces are holding their ground, having repelled 19 attacks; two engagements are still in progress.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy launched eight assaults near Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Vesele, and in the direction of Shevchenko and Zaporizhzhia. One engagement is ongoing. Guided aerial bombs struck the settlements of Zaporizhzhia and Novopil.

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement near the settlement of Malynivka has been repelled since the beginning of the day, and two more engagements are still ongoing. The settlements of Huliaipole and Olhivske came under air strikes with unguided rockets.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults near Novoandriivka, Stepove, Nesterianka, and toward Pavlivka. One engagement is still in progress. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to advance. The settlement of L’vove was hit by guided aerial bombs.

Hostilities in the Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks, while four combat engagements are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out six airstrikes, dropping a total of 10 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and populated areas. In addition, 121 artillery strikes were recorded, including two launched from multiple rocket launch systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other directions of the front.