Cabinet approves allowance amounts and procedure for awarding bonuses to civil servants

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the resolution on civil servant remuneration by adding the amounts of allowances to base salaries and outlining the procedure for awarding bonuses.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Specifically, the resolution now includes the size of allowances to base salaries based on the ranks of civil servants in government bodies that have completed job classification.

Under the new provisions, a first-rank civil servant will receive an allowance of UAH 1,000; second-rank – UAH 900; third – UAH 800; fourth – UAH 700; fifth – UAH 600; sixth – UAH 500; seventh – UAH 400; eighth – UAH 300; and ninth – UAH 200.

The resolution also introduces a procedure for awarding bonuses to civil servants holding Category "A" positions in state bodies that have implemented job classification. The procedure stipulates that the amount of a monthly or quarterly bonus must not exceed 30% of the base salary for a monthly bonus, or 90% for a quarterly one.

