NATO should increase its air and missile defense capabilities by 400%, - Rutte

NATO intends to significantly increase investments in defense, including a 400% increase in the capabilities of member states in the field of air and missile defense. This step is due to the growing threats from Russia and the experience of the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a speech at a meeting at Chatham House, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It is a fact that the danger will not disappear even when the war in Ukraine is over. Our decision on defense spending is guided by NATO's battle plans and our capability objectives. These define the forces and capabilities that Allies must provide. Last week, defense ministers agreed on ambitious new targets. The exact details are secret," he said.

According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance should increase its air and missile defense by 400 percent.

"We see in Ukraine how Russia is carrying out terror from the skies. So we need to strengthen our shield to protect our skies," added Mark Rutte.

