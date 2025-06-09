Most intense fighting taking place in Pokrovsk direction, border areas of Sumy region, and Kursk operation zones – Zelenskyy

Currently, the most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk direction, in the areas of the Kursk operation, and along the border in Sumy region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

"The fiercest and most intense fighting is now taking place in the Pokrovsk direction, in the Kursk operation zones, and along the border in Sumy region," the president stated.

According to the President, the Russian tactics are the same everywhere: "They disregard their losses and try to advance, storming our Ukrainian positions, trying to gain at least a meter, anything they can."

"But their potential is not unlimited. A certain level of Russian losses, combined with our active defense, must and does restrain their advance. Every Ukrainian unit that successfully carries out its mission on its front is protecting the entire nation," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president also reported that on Monday, June 9, he held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff and other key briefings.

"There were also individual discussions with Defense Minister Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, and Chief of the General Staff Hnatov. We received briefings from the intelligence agencies and the Security Service of Ukraine. The focus was primarily on the front line, the creation and development of corps, and our strikes on Russian military targets — everything they use to carry out attacks on Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Ukraine and Russia have begun POWs’ exchange. It will continue in coming days, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The head of state added that "our precision matters — it should not only ruin their mood in Moscow, but also impact real indicators of military production, army logistics, and strategic potential."

"I thank all our soldiers and the companies that make this possible. I am grateful to all our warriors for their resilience," the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting: he orders major increase in production of interceptor drones and ballistic missiles