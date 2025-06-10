US will reduce direct military aid to Ukraine but will maintain access to intelligence data, - Foreign Policy

The Trump administration does not plan to stop the transfer of key intelligence data to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including satellite data and the coordinates of important targets for long-range strikes.

This was reported by Foreign Policy magazine, Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

The newspaper notes that Kyiv continues to believe that Trump will soon change his mind and start helping Ukraine more.

However, journalists believe that it is more likely that Trump will accuse both Moscow and Kyiv of failing to comply with his instructions and will refuse to actively engage in diplomacy, as well as stop supplying US weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, the Trump administration will not completely abandon Ukraine.

"American politicians - most of them Republicans - understand that Washington has too much to lose from a potential Ukrainian collapse. The United States can and probably will make offers similar to its previous support, as long as it does not cost Washington too much," the article says.

Insiders in Washington say that the Trump administration will not suspend Ukraine's access to US satellite intelligence, which is crucial for precision strikes on the battlefield, calling US satellites the "eyes and ears" of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Read more: Ukraine is preparing new special operations in Russia’s rear like "Pavutyna" - WP

It is recalled that in February 2022, the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency provided Ukraine with access to a commercial satellite imagery platform that uses high-resolution radar images to track the movement of Russian troops, which the Ukrainian military uses to plan a counter-offensive. According to the New York Times, the Ukrainian military relies heavily on coordinates from US intelligence for most of its long-range strike operations.

"It is critically important that this is one of the few technologies that neither Ukrainians nor their European allies can replace. Without it, Kyiv would be at a disadvantage. But that won't happen because Ukraine's continued access allows the United States to keep its finger on the pulse of the war, rather than standing on the sidelines as an unwilling observer," the authors add.

Read more: Putin believes in Russia’s victory over Ukraine and is ready to fight until at least 2025 - US intelligence