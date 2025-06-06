Ukraine is preparing new special operations in Russia’s rear like "Pavutyna" - WP

Ukraine's intelligence services are preparing to conduct new complex operations in the deep rear on Russian territory, such as "Pavutyna".

This was reported by the Washington Post, citing sources in the Ukrainian intelligence services, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have been working to implement the motto of the Ukrainian special services since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion: "I am coming for you".

They are conducting operations to bring the fight to the territory of Russia and beyond. Other complex operations are already in the works, intelligence sources told WP's journalist David Ignatius.

The goal is to strike in unexpected places with cunning means and make Russia suffer far beyond the front line in Ukraine.

The columnist, citing sources in Ukrainian intelligence, also writes that the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about "Pavutyna" Operation, but not other senior officials in his entourage.

According to the sources, Maliuk did not even tell his key deputy.

According to Ignatius, Ukraine was considering a maritime version of "Pavutyna" - sending maritime drones hidden in cargo containers to attack Russian ships in the North Pacific.

Journalist stresses that "Operation Spiderweb" was a bold Ukrainian attempt "to reset the table".

The publication adds that Ukraine's willingness to conduct risky spy operations has led to tensions between Kyiv and Washington.

SSU Special Operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Pavutyna," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included "Olenya", "Belaya", "Dyagilevo", and "Ivanovo". A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Pavutyna" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

On 3 June, the General Staff clarified that 41 Russian military aircraft had been damaged as a result of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine on 1 June 2025.

A number of media outlets also reported that Ukraine had not informed US President Donald Trump's administration in advance of the SSU's "Pavutyna" special operation against Russian airfields with strategic bombers.

