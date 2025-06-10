White House can’t find qualified people to work for Hegseth - NBC News

The White House is searching for a new chief of staff and several senior advisers for Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth after a series of failures. But so far, the search has been unsuccessful.

This was reported by NBC News, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that senior positions in the US Department of Defence, including the position of chief of staff to the head of the department, are considered prestigious and attract many qualified candidates. However, according to the newspaper's sources, at least three people have already turned down potential offers to work under Hegseth.

According to NBC, in April, the Pentagon chief abruptly fired two senior aides, accusing them of leaking classified information.

Shortly afterwards, Hegseth announced the dismissal of his chief of staff, and another staff member subsequently resigned, saying that Hegseth's office was in "complete chaos".

Read more: Due to data leak scandal, Hegseth restricts journalists’ access to Pentagon

After a series of these dismissals, Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and other officials began looking for candidates who could support Hegseth. But so far, the administration has not been able to find people who would be willing to work for him or who would be a good political fit.

The White House has rejected some of the candidates that Hegseth wanted to hire. The Pentagon chief, in turn, rejected some of the candidates proposed by the White House.

The interlocutors said that some of the candidates were deemed politically problematic. For example, the White House personnel office rejected some candidates for not being loyal enough to MAGA policy.

Read more: Time when the US was guarantor of Europe’s security is over, - Hegseth