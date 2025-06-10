About 700 additional Marines to be deployed to Los Angeles, - media

About 700 US Marines are to deploy to protect federal buildings in Los Angeles amid protests.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN and ABC News.

It is noted that the soldiers who are being sent to Los Angeles to help the National Guard belong to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, based in California.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, when asked by journalists whether he planned to send Marines to Los Angeles, replied: "We'll see what happens".

"I think it (the riots - Ed.) was a very bad situation. It was moving in the wrong direction. Now it is moving in the right direction," he said.

As a reminder, protests against immigration raids have been going on in Los Angeles and other cities in California for the third day in a row. The rallies have escalated into clashes between protesters and National Guard troops sent there by President Donald Trump.

The protests began on June 6, during raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the streets of Los Angeles, where more than 82% of the population is from Latin America.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he is suing the administration of US President Donald Trump over the decision to "illegally" deploy National Guard troops to suppress protests in Los Angeles.

