News Drone attack on Kyiv region
Enemy attacked four districts of Kyiv region: houses are damaged, cars are burning

Shaheds attacked Kyiv region

On the night of 10 June, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles. The air raid alert lasted almost seven hours in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

As of 4 am, the consequences of the attack were recorded in Fastiv, Brovary, Boryspil, and Obukhiv districts of the region.

"The enemy is attacking civilian settlements. Private houses are damaged, cars are burning," said Kalashnyk.

