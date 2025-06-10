ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9936 visitors online
News Shaheds attack on Kyiv region
2 721 23

All mass events in Boryspil canceled due to security situation

All mass events canceled in Boryspil. What’s the reason

In Boryspil, a decision was made to cancel all mass events for an indefinite period.

This was announced by the city council's executive committee, Censor.NET reports.

"We inform you that due to the security situation in the region, starting today, all mass events on the territory of the Boryspil city territorial community are suspended for an indefinite period.

We hope for your understanding and responsibility from organizers of already planned events!" - the announcement states.

All mass events canceled in Boryspil. What's the reason

As a reminder, on June 10, a large-scale fire broke out in Boryspil as a result of Russian shelling.

See more: "Shahed" drones attacked Kyiv region: damage reported in Boryspil district. PHOTO

Author: 

Boryspil (32) Kyyivska region (659) Boryspilskyy district (20)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 