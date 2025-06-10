All mass events in Boryspil canceled due to security situation

In Boryspil, a decision was made to cancel all mass events for an indefinite period.

This was announced by the city council's executive committee, Censor.NET reports.

"We inform you that due to the security situation in the region, starting today, all mass events on the territory of the Boryspil city territorial community are suspended for an indefinite period.

We hope for your understanding and responsibility from organizers of already planned events!" - the announcement states.

As a reminder, on June 10, a large-scale fire broke out in Boryspil as a result of Russian shelling.

