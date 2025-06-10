American Switchblade 600 drones destroy Russian convoy - tank and three IFVs. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Charlie" Company of the 14th Separate UAV USF Regiment used American Switchblade 600 drones to destroy a Russian tank and three infantry fighting vehicles moving in a column along a forest in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Switchblade 600 drones are demilitarising a Russian armoured group - a tank leading the convoy and enemy IFVs. The video captures a unique event: one device destroyed two IFVs at once. The first combat vehicle was hit and exploded, causing the detonation of the second, which was moving behind," the commentary to the video reads.
