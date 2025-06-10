US will allocate less money to help Ukraine, - Hegseth

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that the United States will allocate less money to help Ukraine because President Donald Trump's administration "has a different view of this conflict".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Washington Post and The Independent.

"These are cuts in this budget. As you know, this administration has a very different view of this conflict (Russia's war against Ukraine - Ed.). We believe that a negotiated peaceful settlement is in the best interest of both sides and our country, especially given all the competing interests around the world," Hegseth said.

He noted that Washington may allocate less money to help Kyiv this year than in previous years. However, Hegseth did not disclose any details.

"I don't think the word 'victory' has been clearly defined, and the path to victory, and by extension, the path to peace that stops the killing and the slaughter, is something that President Trump is very interested in," the Pentagon chief said.

