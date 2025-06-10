Price cap on Russian oil must be $30 – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Everything must be done to drive the price of Russian oil below what they can endure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized this in a video address

"A significant step from the European Commission — a new sanctions package has been announced. I am grateful that this 18th package focuses on Russian energy resources and banks. It is the right direction for pressure. But this package still needs to be filled with strong, effective measures. Russia’s ability to continue the war is directly tied to its ability to sell oil and circumvent financial barriers. That is why we must severely restrict the Russian tanker fleet, their technological capacity to extract and refine oil, and ensure that the price of Russian oil is driven below what they can endure," the head of state stressed.

He noted that each partner knows the required price cap — 30 dollars, no higher. This would mean "real pressure on Russia — they must be forced to seek peace."

"Other motives are simply not understood there. I know our partners are currently discussing a compromise price. Enough compromises with Russia. Every such compromise delays peace. We are calling for a real reduction in the price of Russian oil — which means truly bringing the end of the war closer. And I especially want to thank those in the United States who are betting on strength — including the strength of diplomacy through sanctions," Zelenskyy concluded.