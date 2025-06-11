ENG
Russian troops have advanced near Yablunivka, Bohdanivka, Dniproenerhiia and Bilohorivka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Yablunivka (a village in Illinivska rural community of Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Bohdanivka (a village in Pokrovska urban community of Pokrovskyi district, Donetsk region), Dniproenerhiia (a village in Komar rural community of Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (a village in Lysychanska urban community of Siverskodonetsk district, Luhansk region)," the statement said.

