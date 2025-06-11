Finland summons Russian diplomat over airspace violation - Yle

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland has summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires in connection with the violation of Finnish airspace.

This is reported by the Finnish public broadcaster Yle with reference to the press service of the Finnish Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports .

As noted, the meeting with the Russian diplomat is scheduled for June 11. Other details have not yet been disclosed. The chargé d'affaires is the deputy ambassador of Russia in Helsinki and performs his duties in his absence.

