Swiss Senate supports easing arms export controls

The Swiss Senate has approved proposals to ease strict controls on arms exports.

This is reported by Bloomberg, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, on June 11, the upper house of the Swiss parliament supported the authorization of the government to allow the transfer of Swiss weapons to conflict zones.

The draft law also provides for the creation of a list of 25 countries, mostly NATO members, that will not need to request re-export permits.

Next, the document must be approved by the lower house.

Bloomberg notes that the Swiss defense industry has been under pressure since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Neutrality Law prohibits the country from re-exporting military materials containing more than 50% Swiss components. As a result, a number of European countries excluded Swiss companies from their defense procurement after Switzerland blocked the transfer of arms and ammunition to Ukraine.

