Russian drone targets utility workers in Kherson, two injured

Russian forces launched a drone attack targeting employees of a municipal utility service in Kherson, injuring two individuals.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

The strike occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the Korabelnyi District of the city. Two utility workers, aged 32 and 43, sustained blast injuries. Both were hospitalized, and medical personnel are currently conducting examinations and providing necessary care.

Read more: Four civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region