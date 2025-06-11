ENG
Russian drone targets utility workers in Kherson, two injured

Russian drone injures two utility workers in Kherson

Russian forces launched a drone attack targeting employees of a municipal utility service in Kherson, injuring two individuals.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

The strike occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the Korabelnyi District of the city. Two utility workers, aged 32 and 43, sustained blast injuries. Both were hospitalized, and medical personnel are currently conducting examinations and providing necessary care.

