Ambassador to Ukraine to become new head of German intelligence - Spiegel

The Federal Intelligence Service of Germany (BND) is likely to be headed by diplomat Martin Jäger, who has been serving as Germany's ambassador to Ukraine since 2023.

This was reported by the German newspaper Der Spiegel, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Jaeger will replace the current head of the department Bruno Kahl. The decision to replace the intelligence chief was made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The German government has not yet officially confirmed this personnel change. However, according to Spiegel, the decision was made some time ago.

The publication adds that the current head of the BND, Bruno Kahl, will become the new German ambassador to the Vatican.

In addition, according to Spiegel, the BND is to be reorganized. To do this, the intelligence service will be able to count on a significant increase in funding. Also, according to journalists, the federal government wants to give the service more flexibility in matters of foreign espionage and technical intelligence.

