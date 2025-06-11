Leaders of Greece, Croatia and Montenegro arrive at Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and Montenegrin President Aleksandar Milatovic are attending the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Odesa on June 11.

TheEP writes about this with reference to announcements on the official websites of the three aforementioned states, Censor.NET reports .

Thus, the Greek government's website states that Mitsotakis "will travel to Odesa to take part in the 4th Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit."

In turn, the press service of the Croatian government reported that Plenkovic had arrived in Ukraine for the summit, although it did not specify the venue. It is noted that the previous summit was held in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The press service of the Croatian government also noted that this is Plenkovic's fourth visit to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion. They also added that during this time, Croatia has provided Ukraine with various assistance worth approximately €315 million, and has provided temporary protection to 30,000 Ukrainians.

The Montenegrin president's website also reported that Milatovic had been invited to the summit, which will take place in Odesa. The press release said that the summit would also be attended by Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.