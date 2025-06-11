Russia seeks to seize Odesa and reach borders with Moldova and Romania – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Odesa is one of Russia’s primary targets in its efforts to create chaos.

He told on June 11 during the "Ukraine – Southeastern Europe" summit held in Odesa, according to Censor.NET.

According to the president, Odesa is a direct target of the enemy, and the broader region is included in Russian military plans.

"We are here in Odesa — a city that Russia wants to destroy, just as it has destroyed countless others. Russian military plans are aimed at this region and then toward the borders with Moldova and Romania. We need protection now. But even more, we need long-term guarantees that this will never happen again. Our region is one of Russia’s main targets for spreading chaos. We’ve seen it before in the Balkans, where Russia fueled ethnic conflicts, sabotage, and even attempted coups. We’ve witnessed efforts to manipulate public opinion in Romania with Moscow’s involvement," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy also stated that Putin has no intention of ending the war.

"He believes that as long as he can wage war and dominate his neighbors, he remains politically alive. But regardless of what he believes, our task is to put Russia in a position where it must seek peace and political survival through non-military means. This is absolutely possible," he added.

