Night attack on Kharkiv: three districts hit, 11 strikes, 16 injured, including 4 children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 12 June, the Russian invaders once again attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds". Residential areas, educational institutions, kindergartens, and infrastructure came under fire. Dozens of cars were damaged, windows in schools and houses were smashed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"12 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including a 2-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old girl," Syniehubov said.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, a shell hit the ground on the territory of an educational institution. As a result of the shelling, grass and garbage caught fire. The glazing of a multi-storey residential building was damaged.

A UAV of the "Geranium-2" type hit the ground. The glazing of 3 apartment buildings was damaged.

As a result of the fall of the debris of the enemy UAV, grass burned on an area of 100 square metres.

In Slobidskyi district a shop on the area of 200 sq.m. caught fire as a result of the shelling. The building of the shop was damaged.

As a result of a UAV hit, civilian cars caught fire near a residential building in Saltivskyi district. The facade of a multi-storey building was also damaged. A UAV hit the roof of the technical floor of a 9-storey residential building. A fire broke out.

An unexploded UAV was found on the roof of a warehouse.

"The services were working all night and are now continuing to eliminate the consequences," Terekhov said.

Update

According to the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, the enemy struck from 1:40 to 3:10. The number of victims has increased to 16.

"The youngest victim is a two-year-old boy. He was taken to hospital with an injury," the statement said.















