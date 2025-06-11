Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: two dead, number of injured rises to 54, including 8 children. PHOTOS

A Russian drone attack on Kharkiv resulted in 54 injuries, including two deaths. Eight children were among the victims.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 2-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy are among the hospitalised.

According to the State Emergency Service, fires broke out in the Sloboda and Osnoviansk districts of the city. Rescuers, police, medics and utilities are working at the scene. Rescue operations, evacuation of residents and response to the aftermath are underway.

Read more: Kharkiv attacked by Russian UAVs, 2 killed, 28 wounded - mayor (updated)

























