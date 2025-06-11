Russian strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to 3, 60 injured (updated). PHOTO

The death toll from Russia's night attack on Kharkiv has risen to 3.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"A 65-year-old man has just died in the burn intensive care unit, having been hospitalised in an extremely serious condition with deep, extensive burns," the message says.

In total, 60 people were injured, including 9 children aged 2 to 15.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy attacked Sloboda and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv with 15 "Geranium-2" UAVs.

Read more: Kharkiv attacked by Russian UAVs, 2 killed, 28 wounded - mayor (updated)







Condition of the injured in Kharkiv

According to Syniehubov, one person wounded in the shelling of Kharkiv is currently in hospital in serious condition. The condition of the rest of the victims is satisfactory.

A total of 11 people have been hospitalised, including three children aged 2, 13 and 15. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

All the victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

An elderly woman may still be under the rubble at one of the addresses where the enemy UAVs hit.

The enemy also fired at Kharkiv region.

In particular, a 61-year-old and a 65-year-old men were injured in the village of Tsupivka, Derhachi community; a 38-year-old man was injured in the village of Vilkhuvatka; and a 47-year-old and a 68-year-old men were injured in the city of Kupiansk.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in Kharkiv region:

13 KABs;

15 "Geranium-2" UAVs;

2 "Molniya" UAVs;

2 fpv drones.

Damage to civilian infrastructure:

in the city of Kharkiv 9 apartment buildings, 3 private houses, 13 cars, a plant were damaged;

in Kharkiv district - 8 private houses and 2 cars were damaged (Tsupivka village, Bolyboky village);

in Kupiansk district 40 private houses, 3 cars, a garage were damaged (the city of Kupiansk, Vilkhuvatka village, Velykyi Burluk village, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi village).

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 54 people were injured in a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, two of them were killed. Eight children were among the victims.