Zelenskyy on Russia’s new offensive: Russians are "not that successful" on battlefield

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the new offensive of the Russian army.

He said this in an interview with Bild, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians on the battlefield "are not that successful, to put it mildly."

Zelenskyy considers the allegations of Russia' s alleged victory in the war against Ukraine to be a "Russian narrative."

Putin feels that his economy is suffering now, but he wants to buy more time before tough sanctions are imposed, because he can hold out for a while

The Head of State emphasized that the greater the support of partners, the fewer Ukrainians will die.

"People are not firewood that we throw on the fire. We do not treat our people the way the Russians do," Zelenskyy added.

