ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11993 visitors online
News Production of drones
2 283 81

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40%, but funding is needed

Zelenskyy

Ukraine has the capacity to increase drone production by 40% this year, but additional funding is needed.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We must support all forms of defense cooperation, especially those that help us become more technologically advanced and use drones of all kinds: in the air, on the ground, and at sea. Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% in the near future, already this year. Our factories have the necessary capacity, we only lack funding. And this needs to be resolved," Zelenskyy said.

The President called on the countries participating in the forum "to be faster in drones than our enemies" and thanked the Czech Republic for its initiative to supply ammunition, emphasizing that joint efforts could change the course of the war.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Russia’s new offensive: Russians are "not that successful" on battlefield

Author: 

Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6742) funding (227) drones (2487)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 