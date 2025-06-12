ENG
Estonian PM on Russia’s million war casualties: Human life has no value for Putin

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that pressure on Russia must be maintained, as Vladimir Putin continues to reject any genuine negotiations.

He reported this social media platform X, commenting on a post by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reporting that Russian military losses in the war have exceeded one million personnel, Censor.NET reports.

"Human life has no value for Putin. Russia’s casualties since 24 February 2022 have exceeded one million. Putin has rejected any meaningful peace efforts and is only pretending to negotiate," Michal wrote.

He emphasized that pressure on Russia must continue.

"It’s the only way for just and lasting peace," he concluded.

