Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has suffered approximately one million losses among its military personnel - killed and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the UK Ministry of Defence, citing intelligence data.

It is estimated that about 250,000 Russians have been killed or are missing, making these losses the largest for Russia since World War II.

In 2025 alone, the total number of casualties is likely to exceed 200,000. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the daily losses of the Russian army average more than 1,250 people.

British intelligence notes that the large number of wounded is seriously overloading Russia's military medical system at all levels, causing staff shortages and logistical difficulties.

"Russian forces highly likely continue to attempt to stretch Ukrainian forces, by utilising mass to overwhelm defensive positions and achieve tactical gains. Russia's senior leadership are almost certainly prepared to tolerate continuously high resultant casualty rates as long as this does not negatively affect public or elite support for the war, and as long as those losses can be replaced," the analysts believe.

