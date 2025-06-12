ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11408 visitors online
News ttacks on the energy sector
431 0

Power outage schedules introduced in Kherson region

Shelling of energy facilities in Kherson region

Due to damage to the energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, power outage schedules have been introduced in Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported.

Under the schedule, electricity will be cut off in different districts of the region for four hours each day.

Prokudin noted that the outages will remain in effect until the energy situation stabilizes.

As a reminder, on June 11, Russian forces targeted a critical energy facility in Kherson region.

Read more: Scheduled water supply in Kherson amid power outage

Author: 

electric power (472) Khersonska region (2151)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 