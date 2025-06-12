After reviewing plans of Ukraine and Russia, we feel quite confident, - Kellogg

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said he had "a feeling of confidence" after getting acquainted with the visions of Ukraine and Russia on ending the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"We took the Ukrainian document, then the Russian document - they call it a memorandum... And we said: okay, how can you combine these two documents together to reach the final state? And now we feel quite confident. We know what the final state can and should look like. And if we could just get to that point, we think it's a 'win-win'. By winning, I mean the possibility of reaching a peace agreement," he explained.

The "final state", he said, could mean a comprehensive ceasefire.

"A ceasefire on the ground - that is, on the ground that you are physically on," Kellogg added.

"Then we want to get to the return of the children, the prisoners who are there, which would make a sustainable ceasefire long-term and sustainable not only for the Ukrainians but for Europe. Then we want to try to bring the Russians back to what I would call the League of Nations. So everybody works together... You can all live with the results of this in the long run," Trump's special envoy continued.

Kellogg drew attention to the number of victims on both sides. In total, he said, there were more than 1.2 million people killed and wounded.

