Germany to allocate €9 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025, says Pistorius

This year, Germany will provide Ukraine with €9 billion in military assistance, part of which will be allocated for the procurement of long-range weapons.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made the statement during a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Berlin will finance the purchase of long-range systems that are to be manufactured and delivered to Ukraine in the near future. Pistorius noted that relevant agreements have already been signed.

"We initially planned €4 billion in aid to Ukraine. In recent months, we raised this assistance to €7 billion. (We want to — editor’s note) add another €1.9 billion, which has not yet been finalized. However, part of this will be allocated to finance the long-range weapons project. Thus, we will provide €9 billion in support to Ukraine," the minister explained.

Read more: Pistorius arrives in Kyiv on visit