Ukraine strives to end war this year, economic pressure on Russia needed – Sybiha

Ukraine is striving to end the war in 2025, and to achieve that, economic pressure on Russia must be intensified.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha ahead of the "Weimar Plus" ministerial meeting in Rome, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

""We strive to end this war this year. That is why pressure on the aggressor is so important — to achieve a ceasefire that would pave the way for broader negotiations," he emphasized.

Sybiha outlined the key measures for exerting pressure on Russia: tough sanctions against Moscow’s energy and banking sectors, lowering the oil price cap to $30 per barrel, and utilizing frozen Russian assets.

