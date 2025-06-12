Ukraine cannot compensate if US stops intelligence sharing – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if the United States ceases intelligence sharing with Kyiv, Ukraine will not be able to compensate for the loss. Washington’s support remains vital during massive Russian attacks.

He made the remarks during a media briefing following a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He was asked whether Ukraine could compensate for losing support from the United States if that happens.

"During massive attacks against us, we use intelligence from the United States and European partners to save lives from ballistic missiles, among other threats. Because, as you see, they try to hit civilians. And we will not be able to compensate, for example, for the absence of this intelligence," Zelenskyy replied.

Earlier, the president said Ukraine cannot track the launch of Russian ballistic missiles without intelligence from the United States.