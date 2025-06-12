Overwhelming support continues to build for Russia sanctions bill in US Congress – Senator Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that there is a growing majority of officials in Congress backing the sanctions bill against Russia.

He stated this on platform X, Censor.NET reports.

"Overwhelming support continues to build for the Russia sanctions bill in the U.S. Congress.

Our goal is to give President Trump more leverage to end this war quickly," Graham added.

Graham-Blumenthal bill on sanctions against Russia

On April 1, it was reported that a new sanctions bill against Russia had been introduced in the U.S. Senate. The proposed legislation would impose a 500% tariff on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian oil and other raw materials.

The measures aim to increase economic pressure on Russia and create additional barriers for nations maintaining trade in Russian energy resources.

The initiative was put forward by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. At present, the bill is supported by 82 out of 100 U.S. senators.

