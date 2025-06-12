Hungary and Slovakia to oppose EU’s phase-out of Russian energy resources, says Szijjártó

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that his country, along with Slovakia, will oppose the European Commission's proposals for a complete phase-out of Russian energy supplies.

He reported this to Censor.NET citing European Pravda.

According to Szijjártó, a major battle will take place on Monday in Luxembourg. "The von der Leyen-Zelenskyy proposal, which aims to force us not to purchase natural gas, oil, and nuclear fuel from Russia, will be on the agenda of the Energy Ministers' Council," he said.

The Hungarian minister believes that Brussels wants to support Ukraine by increasing the living costs for Hungarian families.

"Today, I discussed our positions by phone with my Slovak colleague Juraj Blanár, and we agreed that we cannot accept such a blatant violation of our sovereignty. Forming national energy policy is a matter of sovereignty, and no one from outside can interfere in this," Szijjártó emphasized.

"Neither for Brussels nor Kyiv are we ready to exchange existing energy sources for more expensive and more dangerous ones! On Monday in Luxembourg, we will defend Hungarian families from paying two to three times more than before due to President Zelenskyy’s blackmail!" the Hungarian minister stated.

Read more: Hungary records increase in Ukrainian espionage activity - Orban