Sabotage took place at base of "Georgian Legion", fighter Demetre Darchia was killed

On Thursday, 12 June, a fighter of "Georgian National Legion" Demetre Darchia was killed as a result of an enemy sabotage act committed in the unit's location.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the legion itself and confirmed by its commander Mamuka Mamulashvili..

According to him, an explosive substance was brought to the territory of the legion's base, which detonated when a soldier was in close proximity to it.

The special services and the National Police of Ukraine are currently conducting investigative actions, he added.

"Georgian Legion" reported that an unknown person had brought the explosive device into the territory.

"This event was a well-planned action that suspiciously coincided with the so-called "Day of Russia", which is celebrated on 12 June. The relevant services continue to investigate. At this stage, we do not know any other details," the statement added.





