Enemy drones killed man in Chernihiv region
Yesterday, on June 12, Russian troops attacked the border village of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, Chernihiv region, with a drone.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Viacheslav Chaus.
A 46-year-old local resident died as a result of the enemy attack.
During the day (from 8 a.m. on June 12 to 8 a.m. on June 13), the Russian army fired 18 times at the Chernihiv region. A total of 32 explosions were recorded. The enemy attacked Novhorod-Siversky, Chernihiv, and Koriukivka districts. They fired from FPV drones, mortars, and artillery. Nine settlements in four communities are under fire.
