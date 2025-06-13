Enemy throws dozens of motorcycles with infantry into battle, not counting losses - Rubizh NGU brigade

The situation at the Siverske, Lyman and Pokrovske directions remains tense, the enemy is constantly trying to storm.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andriy Otchenash, the crew commander of the "Kara Nebesna" UAV of the 4th Operational Brigade "Rubizh" of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Espresso.

"Our brigade is currently holding the line in three areas - Siverske, Lyman and Pokrovske. We are confidently holding our positions and preventing the enemy from crossing our legal lines. The situation remains tense, and the enemy is constantly trying to attack. Recently, for the first time in a long time, they made an assault involving a certain amount of equipment and personnel. The entire group was destroyed," Otchenash emphasized.

According to him, the Russians are currently focusing on motorcycle assaults. Over the past six months, the enemy has slightly changed its tactics of assault operations.

"The enemy is trying to suppress our firepower and the positions from which our pilots operate, and use motorcycles to break through as deeply as possible, creating a conditional blitzkrieg. The idea is to bypass the first line of defense, gain a foothold in the rear, and then expand the bridgehead.

In most cases, this tactic does not work: in fact, they surround themselves. That is, they drive into our positions, get into a conditional ring and are destroyed there. But due to the fact that this is done quickly on motorcycles, the enemy really manages to advance in some areas," the commander said.

Otchenash also added that the Russians have improved their tactics.

"Since they don't care about losses, they throw 10-20 motorcycles into the battle. This is normal for them. And even if 17 are destroyed, but 3 get through and gain a foothold, it is considered a success for them.

This new tactic forces us to conduct defense operations differently. For example, to destroy 20 motorcycles with infantry, we need not one or two, but 20-30 FPV drones. This is more difficult and expensive than destroying a single tank, which is easier to detect and destroy with a much smaller number of drones," Otchenash summarized.

