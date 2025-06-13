Sybiha: Ukraine believes Trump can help end war this year

Ukraine hopes that US President Donald Trump will be able to help end the war in 2025, provided that the United States plays an active role in increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha during a panel discussion at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

During the discussion, the moderator asked those who believe in Trump's ability to end the war to raise their hands. Sibiga confirmed on behalf of Ukraine: "We believe".

The Foreign Minister expressed hope that Ukraine will cease to be a subject of discussion at international forums in the future, which will mean achieving a lasting peace.

"We welcome President Trump's efforts... We want to end the war this year, and we really have a chance to accelerate our peace efforts," Sibiga said.

He reminded that next week it will be 100 days since Ukraine agreed to a full unconditional ceasefire as proposed by the US side.

"A fundamental step in our efforts to achieve lasting peace is a complete ceasefire, and we need to put pressure on Russia to say yes unconditionally. And then we will have a chance to accelerate our peace efforts and start negotiating a broader peace agreement or agreements," the minister emphasized.

Asked whether Trump's role is key to achieving peace, Sybiha said: "Of course. The recipe is very simple: leadership and involvement of the American side in raising the price for Russia for continuing the war. I mean sanctions, isolation, confiscationh of frozen assets and, of course, strengthening Ukraine, a deterrence package."

