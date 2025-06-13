ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12278 visitors online
News Use of frozen assets of Russian Federation
301 9

EU provided Ukraine with 1 billion euros at expense of Russian assets - Shmyhal

Ukraine was provided with 1 billion euros at the expense of Russian assets

Ukraine received €1 billion from the European Union at the expense of Russian assets.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"This is the fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU under the ERA initiative. The funds raised will be used for key state budget expenditures."

In total, Ukraine has already received €7 billion from the European Union under the ERA initiative. This resource is provided by revenues from the use of immobilized assets of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Read more: Maternova on new trade conditions with EU: Agreement could be concluded in few months

Author: 

European Union (2814) Denys Shmyhal (689) frozen assets (163)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 