EU provided Ukraine with 1 billion euros at expense of Russian assets - Shmyhal

Ukraine received €1 billion from the European Union at the expense of Russian assets.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"This is the fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU under the ERA initiative. The funds raised will be used for key state budget expenditures."



In total, Ukraine has already received €7 billion from the European Union under the ERA initiative. This resource is provided by revenues from the use of immobilized assets of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

