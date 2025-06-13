EU provided Ukraine with 1 billion euros at expense of Russian assets - Shmyhal
Ukraine received €1 billion from the European Union at the expense of Russian assets.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.
"This is the fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU under the ERA initiative. The funds raised will be used for key state budget expenditures."
In total, Ukraine has already received €7 billion from the European Union under the ERA initiative. This resource is provided by revenues from the use of immobilized assets of the Russian Federation," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password