Ukraine interested in substantive talks, but sees Russia’s complete inadequacy – Sybiha. VIDEO

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine is interested in engaging in meaningful negotiations with Russia.

"We need negotiations where decisions are made and issues are resolved. Now we see that the last round of meetings held in Istanbul was actually about discussing the exchange. That is why we are interested in a meeting at the level of presidents. And we are ready for such a meeting. And then we will see. The most important thing for us is to bring peace closer. The key for us now is to achieve a truce, a ceasefire," the Foreign Minister said.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine has demonstrated that it is not an obstacle to peace.

"We are committed to peace efforts. We welcome the efforts of the United States and President Trump to achieve a just peace and end this war this year. ... Ukraine has demonstrated its constructivism by holding meetings in Istanbul at the appropriate level. ... Unfortunately, we have seen the complete inadequacy of the Russian side, which was manifested in the document they handed over. This is complete inadequacy. They have not changed the rhetoric of ultimatums, they are demanding our surrender. Therefore, we must put collective, global pressure on Russia. We must force it to peace," the minister added.

