MiG-29 fighter jet destroys UAV command post and ammo depot of occupiers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out a high-precision strike using guided aerial bombs against enemy targets of the Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"Zaporizhzhia direction. A MiG-29 fighter of the Air Force delivers a precision strike with guided aerial bombs on enemy UAV operators’ command post.

The second bomb destroys an enemy ammunition and fuel depot. Thanks to our partners for these precise and effective ‘arguments’!" the statement reads.

