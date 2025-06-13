Russian reconnaissance aircraft violates Polish airspace over Baltic Sea, intercepted by UK fighter jets

On Friday, June 13, a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft violated Polish airspace over the Baltic Sea. Fighter jets from the United Kingdom intercepted the aircraft.

This was reported by Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. The Russian Il-20 entered Polish airspace over the Baltic Sea, penetrating roughly two kilometers into Polish territory.

"This is yet another case of provocative testing of NATO countries’ readiness," Poland’s Armed Forces Command stated.

A pair of British fighter jets deployed in Poland intercepted and identified the Russian aircraft, which later exited Polish airspace.

NATO command has been informed of the incident, the Polish Armed Forces added.

