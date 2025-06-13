Eliminating enemy drone pilots to become priority for Unmanned Systems Forces – Brovdi

Search and elimination of enemy drone pilots will become a top priority for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces (USF).

This was stated by the commander of the USF, Major Robert Brovdi (Madyar), reports Censor.NET.

"Locating and neutralizing enemy pilots is our highest priority task. According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision, 15 points will now be awarded for each wounded Russian pilot—equivalent to 3.5 tanks—and 25 points for each killed pilot, equivalent to 6 tanks," Brovdi said.

For each eliminated Russian drone operator, our pilots will be able to receive either 5 FPV drones equipped with thermal cameras or 19 standard FPV drones.

"The enemy’s ranks are replenished by approximately 35,000 monthly, while verified eliminations reach around 18-22 thousand. This surplus creates a problem if not addressed. Our goal is to reach a level of 35,000 Russian soldiers neutralized per month," the USF commander declared.

