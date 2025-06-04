USF is ’worm-ridden nightmare’ – new commander Robert Brovdi announces changes to Unmanned Systems Forces

New Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (callsign "Madyar"), has announced upcoming changes in the structure and operations of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF).

"USF is a worm-ridden nightmare. A delayed but rapid formation of a new military branch. I need to say something, but there’s no time. Already on the road to Donbas — don’t nitpick the spelling," Brovdi wrote.

He outlined a list of priority steps for the next 100 days, including the immediate implementation of accumulated collective experience.

Over the next 100 days, the following specific steps will be implemented within the Drone Line of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

Transparent results without empty talk: 6–7 USF Drone Line units are expected to enter the top 10 in the current effectiveness ranking of UAV units within Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Unified system: All Drone Line units operating on the front line will function within a single digital system for planning, analysis, coordination, command, and real-time reporting — with automatic verification of all outcomes. (Timeline: June–July 2025)

Twelve layers of USF influence across the tactical and operational depth:

An immediate phased rollout — or reinforcement — of all 12 layers of battlefield influence by USF Drone Line units along their designated sector. This includes measures already in use by the 414th Separate Brigade, such as electronic reconnaissance (ELINT), electronic warfare (EW), radar systems, enemy drone interceptors, remote mining, layered anti-Shahed defenses, and counter-drone teams. The process includes immediate retraining of personnel and competent provisioning with the necessary tools, technologies, and command systems. (Timeline: June–September 2025) "

Candy equals results:

We are scaling up our own functioning ammunition production to ensure professional and timely resupply — rather than operating on leftovers. Ammunition should be waiting for the pilots, not the other way around.

Unified supply depot for critical components:

Establishment of a centralized logistics hub to ensure timely delivery of a standardized package of 50 essential tools and components to all USF Drone Line units. These include items such as Starlink terminals, additional drone batteries, mobile EW systems, FPV and bomber customization parts, peripherals, power banks, pickup trucks, and more.

GRC logistics (Ground Robotic Complexes):

Ground-based robotic systems will serve as the primary means of delivering warheads, drones, and peripherals to pilots at frontline positions.

Personnel replenishment:

A unified recruitment campaign for the Unmanned Systems Forces, combining basic and specialized training (similar to the training model already implemented within the Drone Line). This includes an in-house network of training schools for FPV, bomber drones, fixed-wing aircraft, EW, ELINT, radar systems, drone interceptors, GRCs, and more.

"PILOTS FLY, EVERYONE ELSE WORKS TO SUPPORT THE PROCESS. The Commander of the USF stated that the combat staffing structure (CSS) of the Unmanned Systems Forces will undergo a full audit and optimization. This includes requalification and fast-track training for inexperienced or combat-ineffective crews, reassignment based on type of flight operations, and a sweep for "ghost personnel," drifters, draft-dodgers in uniform, the burned-out, and the cunning freeloaders.

He also outlined key principles that will define how the USF operates:

Zero tolerance for corruption or personal profit;

Strict discipline and control over alcohol and drug use within units;

Mandatory compliance with strict security protocols;

The Armed Forces stay out of politics;

Continuous training and readiness exercises;

Every servicemember — including cooks, drivers, medics, and technicians — must submit daily reports on mission outcomes. This is the most effective motivational tool: ensuring everyone feels a direct connection to the fight

COUNT-PLAN-RECEIVE-FIGHT A unified system for analyzing capabilities, usage, and results — broken down by drone and munition models — to enable precise planning and effective logistics.

"A separate focus — UAV operations at strategic depth. This is a sensitive topic, so I won’t go into detail. It concerns only those for whom it matters — the priorities have been set and communicated." R&D (Center for Innovation and Implementation): We are transforming the existing R&D center from brigade level to a capability that supports the entire military branch and beyond. So far, 15 drone-related projects, systems, and solutions have been implemented. I thank USF Commander Mr. Sukharevskyi ("Borsuk"), our former brigade commander of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, for laying the groundwork and ensuring a proper handover. The order has been received — and it is being executed. None of the rational initiatives you launched will be dismantled. Today, a detailed roadmap was presented to the command team. I am confident in our collective and productive cooperation. I’m heading to the frontlines to meet with each USF unit commander personally. Yes, the state will supply the drones, as it does for all specialized units. As for the loud-mouthed trolls and a certain recycled "psy-ops cowgirl" with her unsolicited "expertise", save your breath. Your Facebook rants have no impact on our steadily increasing destruction of the enemy on an industrial scale," Magyar concluded.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President has appointed Robert Brovdi ( "Magyar") as the new Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Vadym Sukharevskyi.