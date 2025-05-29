Unmanned Systems Forces operators strike Russian Borisoglebsk-2 EW system. VIDEO

Fighters of the 413th "Raid" Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces identified and struck a station belonging to the Russian RB-301B Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare complex.

The video of the combat work was published on the battalion's channel, Censor.NET reports.

The strike was carried out from a distance of approximately 70 kilometers.

This station is considered one of the key electronic warfare assets in the arsenal of Russian occupying forces, making it a high-priority target.

The Borisoglebsk-2 is one of the most advanced Russian EW systems. It is designed for radio reconnaissance and the suppression of a wide range of enemy communication, command, and navigation systems. Russian forces actively use it to counter drones in particular.

Each unit is estimated to cost around $200 million.

"Given the technological complexity of the Borisoglebsk-2, the loss of each such station is a significant blow to the Russian army," the military noted.

