Russia launches attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force
On the evening of June 13, Russian forces launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
"Threat of enemy attack UAVs from the north over Chernihiv and Sumy regions," the Air Force reported at 10:15 p.m.
At 10:19 p.m. Air Force reported that:
-
Enemy UAV detected in the northeastern part of Chernihiv region, heading west.
-
Enemy UAV detected in the northeastern part of Sumy region, heading west.
