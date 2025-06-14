225 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Most hostile attacks in Pokrovsk direction and Kursk region - General Staff

Over the past day, June 13, 2025, 225 combat engagements took place at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

As noted, the enemy launched one missile and 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using four missiles and dropping 129 guided bombs. In addition, it fired 5,174 times, 93 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,800 kamikaze drones to attack.

In particular, air strikes were carried out in the areas of Mohrytsia, Khotyn, Pysarivka in the Sumy region; Skoryky, Horokhovatka, Basove in the Kharkiv region; Dovha Balka, Ivanopillia, Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Sukhyi Yar in the Donetsk region; Olhivske, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Rivnopillia, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region; Novooleksandrivka in the Kherson region.

Read more: "Rezonit" Technopark in Moscow region hit, - General Staff of AFU

Hitting the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense facility and three artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff also reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1130 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized three tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 52 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defense system, 79 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 107 vehicles.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted five offensives near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zakhidne and Kamianka.

Six occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupiansk direction. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

Read more: Russian army has not crossed administrative border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, heavy fighting ongoing – General Staff

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance in the areas of Novyi Mir, Serhiivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled nine assaults by the occupying forces towards Serebrianka.

According to the General Staff, 14 firefights were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Kurdiumivka and in the direction of Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy made 26 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandr-Kalynove, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 aggressor's offensives in the areas of Popov Yar, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Horikhove and Oleksiivka," the statement said.

Situation in the South

The General Staff also informs that in the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders stopped 32 attempts to break through the defensive lines of our troops in the areas of Odradne, Skudne, Vesele, Burlatske, Novosilka and Zelene Pole.

In the Huliaipillia direction, one firefight took place near Malynivka yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted two offensives in the vicinity of Nesterianka, which were repelled.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped one attempt by the aggressor to advance.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,002,690 people (+1,130 per day), 10,937 tanks, 29,157 artillery systems, and 22,798 armoured combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the Kursk region

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 35 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes using 18 guided aerial bombs and fired 235 times at the positions of our troops and settlements, including four times from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff emphasizes.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia direction.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.