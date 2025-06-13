Russian army has not crossed administrative border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, heavy fighting ongoing – General Staff

Spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Lykhovyi, stated that the situation near the administrative border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions has not changed significantly.

"As of today, heavy fighting continues, the situation remains dynamic and may change. However, as reported earlier by the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping, there is no confirmed information that Russian forces have crossed the regional boundary or secured positions," Lykhovyi said.

Earlier, The New York Times, citing Ukrainian officers, reported a possible enemy breakthrough into the Dnipropetrovsk region and potential further advancement. According to the outlet, Russian forces are actively redeploying reinforcements and equipment, which may indicate a new phase of their offensive.

On June 9, the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping also stated that there were no Russian troops present in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that its forces had allegedly reached the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region and were "continuing to advance."

Meanwhile, the Southern Defense Forces reported that the enemy is still attempting to push into the Dnipropetrovsk region, but soldiers of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade are holding the line.

