Ruscists attack Kramatorsk with drones: warehouses and company are damaged
Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was under Russian fire at night. The enemy attacked the city using 4 attack UAVs.
This was reported on Facebook by Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, warehouses and a non-operating enterprise were damaged.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
We are establishing the final consequences of the destruction, all relevant services are involved.
