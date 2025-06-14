ENG
Ruscists attack Kramatorsk with drones: warehouses and company are damaged

Kramatorsk after the shelling on May 19

Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was under Russian fire at night. The enemy attacked the city using 4 attack UAVs.

This was reported on Facebook by Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, warehouses and a non-operating enterprise were damaged.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

We are establishing the final consequences of the destruction, all relevant services are involved.

